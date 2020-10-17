Roskachestvo conducted a study of the composition of curd cheeses offered to Russian buyers and revealed a counterfeit. This was announced on Saturday, October 17, in a message from the organization on the VKontakte social network.

The “fake” was a product called “Tvorobushki”. At the same time, the organization also had complaints about the quality of these products last year. So, the rating of this product in 2019 was reset to zero due to the detection of E. coli in the composition. This year, it was not found in it, but phytosterols appeared.

“This product contains a milk fat substitute that is not declared in the labeling, which means that it is a fake, and not a curd cheese,” said Roskachestvo.

The leaders of the quality rating were curd snacks of the Vkusnoteevo, Korovka Iz Korenovka and B.Yu. Alexandrov “. Also in the top 5 of this list are “Rostagroexport” and “Miracle”, according to the organization’s material dated October 13.

According to the results of the study, a little more than a year, the quality of curd cheeses on domestic counters has increased. So, manufacturers have improved their compositions, in particular, eliminating shortcomings in excess of legislative norms on the amount of yeast, deficiencies in organoleptic properties and labeling, as well as comments on the mass fraction of protein.

On October 3, Roskachestvo conducted a study of processed cheeses of seven brands and found that one of the products exceeded the permissible antibiotic limit.