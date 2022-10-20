Roskachestvo presented the results of the second stage of the study of the quality of 20% fat sour cream offered to Russian consumers. Vegetable fats were found in the most expensive among the studied samples, according to the release, which Izvestia got acquainted with.

Experts studied 23 new brands of sour cream from 15 regions, as it turned out, most of the products are of high quality.

56% of sour cream (13 trademarks) meets all legal requirements. We are talking about the brands EkoNiva (Kaluga Region), Snezhok (Veliky Novgorod), Selo Zelenoye (Tatarstan), Favorite Milk (Omsk Region), Green Meadow (Novosibirsk Region), and Babulina Produkty. (Karachay-Cherkess Republic), “Milk Spring” (Stavropol Territory), “Northern Valley” (Nizhny Novgorod Region), as well as “Altai Burenka”, “White Castle” (Altai Territory) and “Nytvenskaya”, “Kungurskaya” and ” Vemol (Perm Territory).

In the most expensive sour cream of the studied brands, experts found vegetable fats: in the product “Annushkina farm” (IP Druganina O.A., Moscow region, Mozhaisk district), phytosterols were found, the content of which in the product indicates the use of vegetable fats in the production.

This is the only sour cream that was bought at the Danilovsky market in Moscow. It is also important to note that this is the most expensive sour cream among those studied, costing 70 rubles per 100 g.

“As laboratory tests have shown, for such a high price, the buyer does not buy sour cream, but counterfeit. That is, vegetable fats were added to the product and were not reported on the packaging. As a result, the mass fraction of milk fat in this product was 50.3%, which is more consistent with a milk-containing product,” explained Lilia Kotelnikova, Deputy Director of the Research Department, Head of the Testing Department of Roskachestvo.

Starch is also present in the products of Annushkina Farm, and the declared net weight differs from the actual one (instead of 500 g of the product, only 482.8 g were in the jar).

The second sour cream, which turned out to be counterfeit according to the results of the study, is the products of the Otbornaya trademark, produced in the Yaroslavl region (LLC Khladokombinat). The mass fraction of milk fat in this sour cream did not meet the requirements of the law – 38.3% instead of 100%.

Roskachestvo found E. coli in sour cream and excess yeast content, 17% of the studied sour cream did not pass the safety tests. So, in the products of the brands “Annushkina Farm” and “Dairy Farmer” (Republic of Bashkortostan, Ufa), Roskachestvo revealed bacteria of the Escherichia coli group. In addition, sour cream of the same brands had excess yeast content.

Similar violations were found in Ozon brand sour cream, produced by order of the marketplace of the same name by the Penza Dairy Plant, as well as in the products of the Stavropol Dairy Plant.

“In general, we can say that the vast majority of sour cream producers do not allow falsification and supply a real dairy product – it is the replacement of milk fat with palm fat that is the biggest fear of the consumer,” Maria Zhebit, Deputy General Director of Soyuzmoloko, assessed the results of the study.

She pointed to the debunking of the myth of making sour cream from palm oil.

At the first stage of monitoring the quality of sour cream, products produced in 20 Russian regions, as well as in Belarus, were studied.

The highest score in the Roskachestvo rating was given to the products of Agrocomplex Vyselkovsky, VkusVill, Vkusnoteevo, House in the Village, Yermolino, Korovka from Korenovka, Lebedyan Moloko, Dairy Culture, Our Cow , Prostokvashino, Samokat, EcoVakino, Ecomilk, Metro Chef, Spar (all Russian-made), as well as Minsk Marka and Sarafanovo from the Republic of Belarus.