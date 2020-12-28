On the eve of the New Year, Roskachestvo specialists prepared recommendations for Russians on the choice of red fish. Related tips are posted on website organizations.

First of all, experts urge you to pay attention to the color of the product – it should be uniform, without streaks or yellow spots, which may indicate fat oxidation.

The fish, as specified in the department, should have its natural color. For example, salmon and trout have a richer color due to special nutrition, but it is noted that too bright red or pink tint in salmon may be a signal of the presence of dyes.

In addition, you should take a closer look at the surface of the fish: the muscle tissue should be moderately dense, without damage or stratification.

Ideally, the composition should contain only fish and salt, but the regulations allow a small amount of preservatives, among them sorbic and benzoic acids, the amount of which does not exceed 200 milligrams per kilogram.

Roskachestche also explained that a high-quality product is most often marked with GOST 7449-2016 or GOST 16080-2019, however, there are cases when manufacturers produce fish according to their own specifications, but this does not make the product less quality, the materials say.

