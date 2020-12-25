For a competent purchase and subsequent use of pyrotechnics, you need to remember a few rules so as not to get injured. About this on Friday, December 25, reported press service of Roskachestvo.

For the purchase of firecrackers and fireworks, you need to go only to specialized stores, where sellers will show a certificate for their products and a declaration of conformity, the department noted. You also need to carefully inspect the packaging for traces of wetting or damage, the TV channel says “Star“. If they are there, it is better to refuse the purchase.

Roskachestvo noted that according to the conditions of use, all pyrotechnics are divided into two groups: for household use, it is available on free sale, and technical, for handling which a certificate and qualification are required.

Pyrotechnic products are divided into five classes according to the degree of danger. The safest are the first. These include firecrackers and sparklers. The second class – firecrackers and ground fountains, the third – fireworks batteries and rockets. The fourth and fifth grades are already professional pyrotechnics, according to the TV channel “360“.

During start-up, the precautions prescribed in the instructions must be observed. You need to make sure that there is no one in the radius who could get hurt by the fire. Also, do not aim pyrotechnics at people or buildings.

In Russia, it is forbidden to sell pyrotechnics of the first, second and third grades to children who are under 16 years old, Roskachestvo recalled.

Earlier, on December 13, the EMERCOM of Russia said that the launch of fireworks and fireworks is prohibited from balconies and roofs of houses, as well as inside buildings and protruding parts of facades. In addition, it is prohibited to launch fireworks near fire-hazardous facilities, railways, oil and gas pipelines, as well as near high-voltage power lines.