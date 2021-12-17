The head of the research department of Roskachestvo Lilia Kotelnikova dispelled the myth about winter fruits and vegetables, according to which they contain prohibited substances. Her words are reported by the agency “Prime”…

So, Roskachestvo investigated tomatoes of brands of Russia, Tunisia, Armenia, Azerbaijan and Morocco. As a result, nitrates and pesticides prohibited by state standards (DDT and HCH) were not detected in vegetables. At the same time, Kotelnikova noted that theoretically foreign manufacturers can use various chemicals and pesticides to extend the shelf life and “keeping quality” of the goods.

As the expert explained, Russian tomatoes are grown in greenhouses in winter. “Most of the greenhouse tomatoes produced in Russia have good taste,” she added, assuring that it is possible to buy organic tomatoes in winter. Kotelnikova advised buying packaged vegetables that have a trade name, since there is more confidence in such a product.

Earlier, experts from Roskachestvo identified the best red caviar on the Russian market. The most worthy products were those of the own brands of the VkusVill and METRO Cash & Carry (Metro Chef) chains.