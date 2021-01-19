Roskachestvo specialists examined 206 brands of drinking water and found violations in 65 samples, or a third of the products, reports RIA Newsreferring to the message of the organization.

Experts checked natural and processed drinking water, mineral table water, medicinal and medical-table water – a total of 206 trademarks of nine countries of production, including 194 domestic water. The goods were purchased in seven federal districts of Russia and examined for quality, chemical safety and falsification.

For five trademarks, experts have recorded inconsistencies with the current technical regulations, 59 trademarks have signs of counterfeit products, one trademark has inconsistencies with both mandatory requirements and signs of falsification.

Most of the violations are related to the accuracy of the labeling. The indicated content of microelements does not correspond to the real one in 15 brands of canteen, one brand of medicinal, 11 trademarks of medicinal-table mineral water, and 33 brands of drinking water.

Among the samples examined, products that are unsafe for health were also found. In drinking water of four brands, inconsistencies with the technical regulations of the EAEU in terms of the amount of nitrates or nitrites were revealed – a sign of technogenic pollution or the natural background of the well. In one sample, residual chlorine was found, in the other – an increased content of manganese.

According to experts, more than 40 brands of mineral water are not manufactured according to GOST, due to the lack of active ingredients, such water does not have a healing effect.

Roskachestvo also found out that the majority of Russian buyers do not see the difference between the concepts “organic”, “bio”, “eco”, and told which of the manufacturers can rightfully label their products as “organic”.