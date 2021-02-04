Roskachestvo checked foreign organic products and identified pesticides in bananas. About this on Thursday, February 4, the press service of the organization.

“30 products of 22 brands were examined, all products were marked with the EU organic certification mark – Eurolist. Products manufactured in 10 countries: Italy, Ecuador, Thailand, Spain, Sweden, the Netherlands, France, Slovenia, the Czech Republic and Belgium, ”the report…

Among the products that the experts checked were bananas, canned tomatoes, crackers, dryers, baby food, rice, bread, tea, cereals, pasta, flour, canned corn, ginger, cinnamon.

Roskachestvo indicated that the pesticide chlorpyrifos at a concentration of 0.029 mg per kilogram was found in bananas of one of the brands grown in Ecuador.

“Products that are certified organic cannot contain even minimal pesticides. The exception is natural pesticides. For example, pyrethrins are obtained from chamomile flowers, ”the experts noted.

It is speculated that chlorpyrifos may have entered bananas either through direct pesticide treatment of the plantation or due to its close proximity to areas where it could be applied.

In April 2020, Roskachestvo discovered cadmium and arsenic in chips. In total, experts studied chips of 16 brands: potato chips with cheese flavor, and grain, and vegetables.

At the end of December 2019, Roskachestvo found pesticides in organic tea produced in Sri Lanka and Russia.