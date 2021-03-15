Analyst-researcher of digital products of Roskachestvo Elvina Nasibulina in an interview with a reporter “Rossiyskaya Gazeta” on Sunday, March 14, she told what user mistakes when charging smartphones can lead to premature wear of the gadget’s battery.

According to the specialist, you should not leave your smartphone on charging at night, instead, it is better to charge it before going to bed in advance and then turn on the battery saving mode.

In addition, it is not recommended to charge the gadget in rooms with too high or too low temperatures. “360”… Nasibulina also warned the owner of smartphones against using Chinese “universal chargers” and advised to use original adapters, the TV channel reports. “Star”… The expert also urged users not to wait until the gadget is completely discharged.

“Recharge your device when the battery level is 10-15 percent. It should be remembered that a situation is considered ideal for a smartphone battery when its charge does not fall below 20 percent and does not rise above 80 percent, ”the analyst explained.

If the smartphone is discharging too quickly, the expert urged to check the statistics of energy consumption in the gadget settings. If the problem becomes more noticeable, the smartphone should be taken for repair, the website writes. kp.ru…

As writes NSN, when buying a charger, you need to know the maximum charging power of the phone, as well as whether it supports fast charging. This information can be found on the Internet by typing the phone model into the search.

On March 12, associate professor of the Department of Informatics of the Plekhanov REC named after Plekhanov, Alexander Timofeev, gave advice on how to safely clear the memory of a smartphone so that it does not freeze. According to the specialist, first of all, the RAM should be cleaned. To do this, you can use the built-in RAM and ROM memory cleaning tools in the system settings. Another way to free up smartphone memory is to clear the cache of running applications that are currently running.