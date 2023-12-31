In the latest edition of 'The blowout of the Chola'Mrs. Rosita, mother of Pedro Suárez-Vértiz, was interviewed through a telephone link and could not help but be moved when remembering some of the experiences of her deceased son. As is known, the interpreter of 'When you think about returning' was cremated in La Molina, in a ceremony that took place in strict privacy, to which only the family had access.

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio Suárez-Vértiz sang 'Me elevé' at his brother's mass and moved fans to tears

What did Rosita, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's mother, say?

Rosita, Pedro Suárez-Vértiz's mother, recalled the golden times of the Peruvian rocker. She said that she followed the Peruvian performer's beginnings in music very closely.. “All his friends gathered at my house. “I received all my classmates from school and they practiced,” said Mrs. Rosita, to which the Chola Chabuca responded: “In other words, you gathered all the Hash (the group) in your house. You are a saint, how did you manage to have so many monsters (laughs)?

YOU CAN SEE: Patricio tells how Pedro Suárez-Vértiz spent Christmas: “I was very happy”

What was the relationship between Pedro Suárez-Vértiz and his brother Patricio like?

Pedro and Patricio Suárez-Vértiz formed the legendary band Arena Hash, but the union between them has always existed. Rosita revealed Pedro's paternal side towards her brother. As she mentioned, she took care of him, dressed him and taught him many things.

“Pedro has been like a father to Patricio. Never in my life, ever, have I seen them fight or insult each other. I've never seen them. I have never seen violence between them. Pedro dressed it to go to school. He put the shirt on, the belt. For me, Pedro was like his father”he added.

#Rosita #mother #Pedro #SuárezVértiz #moved #remembers #son #fills #praise