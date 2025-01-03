The fashion of the two Mediterranean countries par excellence is in mourning. On the one hand, the recent death of the Spanish designer Maite Casademunt and, on the other hand, the loss of the iconic Italian Rosita Missonifounder of one of the most important brands in the knitwear scene.

The designer, who is known as ‘the matriarch’ of the Missoni house, He died last Thursday at the age of 93. This news has dismayed designers and publishers dedicated to the world of fashion, since her influence in the textile industry, together with her husband Ottavio, became a personal hallmark of Italian identity in terms of the original ‘zigzag’ print.

Missoni Ready-to-Wear 2010 spotlight

Rosita Missoni, a pioneer in the world of fashion



Born in 1931 in Golessca, Rosita Jelimini had a family heritage where her parents were dedicated to the production of shawls. Although, at first, she decided to study languages ​​in 1948, and move to the United Kingdom for a while, that time was one of the most important of her life, since it was there where she would meet her husband and athletics competitor at that time, Ottavio. Missoni.

Rosita and Ottavio Missoni Albert Estapé Vila | AP

They both decided to return to Italy to dedicate themselves to the family business. However, in In 1953 they decided to create their own company and, at the same time, get married. At first they started under the name Maglio Jolly, and in 1958 they decided to change to their surname.

The success of a house that left its mark on fashion



The high point of his legacy came with the contribution of color and the ‘prêt à wearer’ trend of the 1960s. Thus, his collections would become the favorite of several countries, such as French fashion, specifically Parisian. In 1970, the editor of Vogue Italia, Diana Vreeland saw the potential and thanks to this, the brand managed to position itself in Milan fashion shows. and in the US market. The most remembered catwalk, without a doubt, from 1998 for the spring-summer season.

Despite their age and long journey, the founding fathers decided leaving the reins of the business to his children, after 40 years in 1990. Angela, Vittorio and Luca stayed in charge and presented their first pieces in 1997. Rosita did not completely leave this empire, because they decided to create a Home section dedicated to perfumery and decorationwhere she would be present in this new Missoni extension.

Missoni Home store in Milan Albert Estapé Vila | AP

Female empowerment and a legacy that continues

Its artistic milestones have remained part of a global emblem, where we have been able to appreciate timeless, striking and colorful patterns. In addition, they added original details as in the parade of Florence 1967, where models appeared without underwear, with the purpose of expressing empowerment through its ‘zigzag’ patterns.





Missoni spring-summer 2025 spotlight

Beyond the changes of the brand and its constant evolution, the touch that Rosita has left is indisputable. It is for this reason that their children, with Alberto Caliri as current creative director, continue to raise the image of his company, through new models and garments that dazzle at Milan Fashion Weeks.

From the Italian house they have shared an official statement on Instagram about Rosita’s death and the future of the brand: “The Missoni family and the Missoni Group announce the death of Rosita Missoni, a central figure in Italian fashion,” they begin. “Rosita’s creative vision and tireless dedication made Missoni style a symbol of ‘Made in Italy’ around the world. Her artistic legacy will live on through her creations, symbols of beauty and joy, inspiring fashion enthusiasts. fashion and design”, they conclude.

