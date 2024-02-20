“Italy finds itself with a condition of persistently low birth rate, for over 40 years now the ideal number of children per woman, which should be around 2 to guarantee an adequate turnover between generations, is instead under 1.5 and more recent data are even lower because it has dropped below one and a quarter children.” Thus Alessandro Rosina, full professor of Demography and Statistics at the Catholic University of Milan, in his speech at the General States of Natality in Bologna.

“We are one of the countries with the most difficulty in reversing the trend – recalls Rosina – this is a problem because we risk entering a demographic trap which on the one hand leads to the elderly population increasing thanks to improvements in longevity and therefore we must face the challenge of guarantee longevity which also increases care and quality conditions, but on the other hand we will have fewer and fewer people of active age so the potential workforce population will be reduced and this will slow down both economic growth but also the overall sustainability of the Italian welfare system. Italy is one of the countries in Europe with the greatest imbalances of this type and therefore must find solutions to address them”.