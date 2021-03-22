In an effort to celebrate the International Day of Down Syndrome, which falls on March 21st every year, a games company has launched in Ireland

Creating a new doll inspired by a 6-year-old girl with Down syndrome.

The company “Lottie Dolas” said that the doll, called “Rosie Boo”, resembles the child Rosie Barnett, who lives in Wiltshire, southern Britain.

The Irish company decided to make the “Rosie” doll after the story of the little girl made headlines last year.

Rosie’s father said he was pleased that his family could help raise awareness about Down syndrome.

“It is very nice for children to be able to see a doll that looks like them,” he added.

According to “Sky News Arabia”, the price of the new doll is $ 30, and it can be ordered from the company’s website, which said that more than one dollar of the doll’s price goes to the benefit of a charity that deals with Down syndrome.

The new game features oddly shaped socks and supportive walking shoes.

And last summer, Jason and his daughter made headlines, after he built a children’s theater that he allocated for his daughter in the garden of the house, due to the closure of Corona.