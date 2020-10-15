Magnetic storms are expected in late October, Roshydromet reported.

According to the Institute of Applied Geophysics named after E.K. Fedorov of Roshydromet, recurrent disturbances of the geomagnetic field will take place on Earth from 20 to 29 October. So, from 20 to 24 October and from 27 to 29 October, the disturbance of the magnetic field will be weak. At the same time, on October 25 and 26, a moderate magnetic storm is possible. Strong storms are not expected.

Scientists of the Laboratory of X-ray Astronomy of the Sun of the Physics Institute of the Russian Academy of Sciences also predicted a multi-day magnetic storm at the end of the month, reports RIA News… According to them, a G1-class storm is expected to last from October 21 to 24, after which it will develop into an average G2-class storm. On October 29, the Earth’s magnetosphere should return to normal, experts say.

The classification of magnetic storms includes five levels: from G1 to G5. It is believed that a weak storm can provoke minor interruptions in the operation of power systems and affect the migration paths of birds and animals. Stronger storms affect short-wave communications and navigation systems, and cause power outages in industrial networks. Also, increased solar activity can lead to the appearance of auroras at more southerly latitudes than usual.