R.ozvadov is a street village in the Czech Republic on the border with Bavaria. It’s less than a quarter of an hour by car to the East Bavarian Waidhaus. Roßhaupt, the German name of Rozvadov, has 798 inhabitants, five gas stations, more than half a dozen tobacco, coffee and alcohol shops, all of which benefit from the lower Czech taxes, and perhaps Europe’s largest poker center – but no butcher and none Baker. For a few months there has been a well-stocked grocery store with fresh fruit and vegetables, dairy products, sausage products and bread. The community bought him. She can afford it. Poker makes them rich.

Andreas Mihm Business correspondent for Austria, East-Central, Southeastern Europe and Turkey based in Vienna.

Actually, the village “had everything you need,” says Mayor Martin Ábel: a post office, a pharmacy, a car repair shop, a kindergarten, the elementary school. A butcher sells from his rolling shop on Thursdays. “The only thing that was missing was a well-stocked grocery store.” There was a shop. But its offer was also aimed at cross-border commuters and casino visitors hoping to be lucky: lots of tobacco and alcohol, little milk and flour. Ábel says: “It is important for every community to have a grocery store.”