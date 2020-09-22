President of the National Medical Chamber Leonid Roshal called on to explain to people the difference between COVID-19 patients and carriers of the virus, reports TASS…

During a speech at the round table “COVID-19 in Russia: the view of the professional community,” he expressed the opinion that experts sometimes frighten people with the number of cases, as well as the number of asymptomatic patients. He offered to explain to people what is the difference between infected and sick honey.

According to Roshal, the more research is carried out, the more carriers will be identified. He stressed that he is more concerned about the number of seriously ill patients in intensive care and connected to mechanical ventilation, calling this statistics very important.

In addition, Roshal urged to deal with the latest data that demonstrate an increase in incidence – they are associated specifically with the coronavirus or with the onset of influenza and SARS.

The President of the National Medical Chamber called Russia’s achievements in the fight against coronavirus undeniable. At the same time, he believes that one cannot relax.