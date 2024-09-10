Release of hostage family in Novosibirsk caught on video

The detention of an inadequate man by the Rosgvardia special forces, who took a family hostage in Novosibirsk, was shown on video. The video was published on Tuesday, September 10, by Telegram– department channel.

The footage shows special forces breaking into an apartment, a woman with a frightened boy in the kitchen, and a half-naked man in the next room, on whose wrists the security forces are fastening handcuffs. It is noted that the capture was carried out through the front door and the balcony window. The Russian was intoxicated and held the woman and her three minor children.