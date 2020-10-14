Rosgvardia reported that Danil Monakhov, a native of Nizhny Novgorod, who killed three people and committed suicide, recently successfully passed a check for proper storage of weapons. About it RIA News told in the press service of the Russian Guard.

On August 17, officials of the service carried out an inspection of Monakhov’s provision of security conditions for weapons, ammunition and cartridges, according to the authorities. According to its results, it was established that Monakhov fulfills all the necessary requirements. The employees of the Russian Guard did not have any complaints against him.

It is noted that there were no grounds for refusing to issue documents to the young man for the acquisition and storage of firearms, since he provided all the necessary documents. The press service also reported that Monakhov was not brought to administrative and criminal liability.

Earlier it was reported that the Nizhny Novgorod shooter received a weapon permit without a mandatory medical examination. The Investigative Committee of Russia noted that Monakhov received the certificate from employees of a private medical organization. They issued a document without medical examination. Investigators opened a criminal negligence case.

On the morning of October 13, Danil Monakhov was found dead on the outskirts of the village of Bolsheorlovskoye, Nizhny Novgorod Region. According to preliminary data, he committed suicide. Two hunting rifles were found near the body.

The day before, Monakhov had quarreled with his grandmother, grabbed a gun and shot her several times. A neighbor came running to the woman’s screams, the shooter killed him on the spot, and then opened fire on a passenger bus. In total, as a result of the shooting, three people were killed, three more were injured. The shooter’s grandmother is in a hospital in critical condition.