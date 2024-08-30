Rosgvardia sappers found more than 2.5 thousand NATO ammunition and shells near Kherson

Near Kherson, Rosgvardia sappers found more than 2,500 explosive objects while demining an agro-industrial complex. This was reported to Lenta.ru by the Rosgvardia press service.

According to the department, the engineering service specialists found more than 330 high-explosive fragmentation shells of various calibers, more than 40 high-explosive fragmentation rocket munitions, as well as dozens of shots with fragmentation and high-explosive fragmentation mines of NATO type. The Rosgvardia sappers transported the found arsenal to a safe place for destruction within five days.

The officer of the engineering service of the department noted that the task of the Rosgvardia employees is to thoroughly examine every square centimeter of the area in order to protect the lives of civilians. Over the course of a month, security forces found more than 3.2 thousand explosive objects in the territory of the Zaporizhia and Kherson regions, of which more than 2.5 thousand were destroyed, and the rest were transferred to combat units for further use or for inspection by the relevant departments.

