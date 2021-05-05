The Rosgvardia hosted solemn events dedicated to the 76th anniversary of the victory in the Great Patriotic War, the TV channel writes REN TV Wednesday, May 5th.

First, the Rosguards laid flowers at the monument to the Soldiers of Internal Troops in Moscow and the bust of General of the Army Ivan Yakovlev, after which they marched down the street in a solemn march.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that in Voronezh, the military of the Western Military District held a mini-parade for veterans of the Great Patriotic War – retired Colonel Nikolay Borisov and Colonel Reserve Mitrofan Moskalev. The orchestra also performed before the veterans.

Also on this day, a training flight of the crews of the Russian Aerospace Forces taking part in the Victory Parade on May 9 took place in the sky over Red Square in Moscow.

This is the first training of the aviation unit of the military parade in the capital this year, in which 23 helicopters and 53 aircraft of the Aerospace Forces took part, in total – 76 units of aviation equipment.

On May 9, more than 12.5 thousand people will take part in the parade in honor of the 76th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War, 190 models of equipment will march across Red Square, 76 aircraft and helicopters will be involved.