Rosgvardia has taken additional measures to protect the Kursk NPP

The Russian National Guard has introduced additional measures to protect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP). This was reported to Lenta.ru by the agency’s press service.

Rosgvardiya officers ensure law and order in the Kursk, Bryansk and Belgorod regions. Control over weapons circulation in border regions has also been strengthened.

Since August 9, a counter-terrorist operation regime has been introduced in the Belgorod, Bryansk and Kursk regions. Such measures were taken against the backdrop of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ invasion of the Kursk region, as well as attempts by Ukraine to break through into the territory of the Belgorod region.