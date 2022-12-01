In one of the liberated settlements of the Kherson region, employees of the Russian Guard found an archive with documents describing an analysis of the moral and psychological state of Ukrainian militants. This was reported on December 1 in the press service of the department.

It is explained that we are talking about the situation among the composition of one of the parts of the country’s air forces.

“The servicemen are in a depressed state, there are cases of conflict situations <…> One of the reasons is the unsatisfactory selection of personnel, the system of interpersonal relations between officers and sergeants of the company has not been established,” the document says.

In addition, the commander of the company described in the document does not know the names and ranks of his subordinates and does not want to organize the work of the militants. It also indicates problems with personnel among the soldiers and their low training.

Back in late October, captured Ukrainian militants told an Izvestia correspondent that soldiers were sent to the front after about a month of training, during which time the military did not have time to master the skills necessary on the battlefield.

According to the former sergeant, from his 3rd company of the 28th motorized infantry brigade, as a result of the battle in the Kherson direction with the allied forces, about 15% of the employees remained alive. The fighters had the impression that the command actually threw them to the slaughter.

Earlier, on November 14, it became known that in the Kherson region, the National Guard discovered six caches of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in three days. A check was organized in the region for involvement in sabotage activities.

The special military operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, continues. The decision to hold it was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.

