In the DPR, the soldiers of the National Guard discovered a cache of extremist literature and ammunition

Rosgvardeytsy discovered a cache of extremist literature and ammunition on the outskirts of a settlement in the DPR. This was reported to Lente.ru by the press service of the Russian Guard.

Information about the cache was given to the employees of the department by local residents who noticed a stranger who was dragging suspicious items into an abandoned garage.

From the cache, the security forces seized 10 mines, five shots for a grenade launcher, more than 600 rounds of ammunition, tools for making explosive devices and nine Molotov cocktails.

In addition, they found extremist literature there, as well as manuals on mines, camouflage and tactics in Ukrainian. Also in the cache was an English manual on the use of SPG-9.

Thanks to the fact that the contents of the cache were extracted, the National Guard thwarted plans to attack the Russian military and civilians.