The National Guard struck boats for the transfer of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the left bank of the Dnieper

The Russian Guards struck at two stations, where there were boats for the transfer of troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to the left bank of the Dnieper. This is reported on website departments.

“The artillery units of the Russian Guard inflicted fire damage on 71 areas of accumulation of manpower, 43 observation posts, seven positions of artillery of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, as well as two parking lots of boats that the enemy intended to use to transfer troops to the left bank of the Dnieper,” the press service noted.

The National Guard also reported that 14 suspects of complicity with the Armed Forces of Ukraine were identified in the Kherson and Zaporozhye regions over the week.

Employees of the department seized from illegal circulation more than 30 firearms, grenade launchers, grenades and cartridges, explosives and elements for making explosive devices, the Igla portable anti-aircraft missile system and an anti-tank guided missile.

On November 14, it was reported that the National Guard discovered six caches of ammunition of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kherson region in three days.