Employees of the Russian Guard saved the life of a boy during the shelling by the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) of Krasny Liman in the Kramatorsk district of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR). This was announced on August 14 by Izvestia war correspondent Daniil Levin, who spoke with all the heroes of the story.

According to 10-year-old Igor himself, he was cycling down the street, and nothing foreshadowed trouble, since it was quiet in the city for several days, there were no shelling. But suddenly, the whistle of approaching shells began to be heard around him, and he quickly decided to ride a bicycle to the Russian military checkpoint in order to hide there.

“We were at the checkpoint. The first arrival was in the gardens of the houses where we lived. I hid behind the car. The second arrival was somewhere in the same place. Then they saw Igorka on the road and ran to the dugout. There he put it under him, then he began to count the arrivals, how long the gun worked, the time, and when he calculated, he told him that we would run now, ”said the sergeant of the OMON of the Russian Guard.

As the military explained, he himself was wearing a protective bulletproof vest, and the boy had no protection, so he had to be protected from possible danger. In the interval between rocket strikes, they got up and ran together to Igor’s house, where there was a commotion due to the fact that the boy did not return. In the middle of the arrival, when the National Guard escorted the boy to his parents, the military covered the child with themselves. As a result, everyone survived.

“During our withdrawal, the soldiers told me to be covered by a military man from behind, if there were any fragments, so that I would be protected. When we came to the basement, one of them was probably shell-shocked, and the second was hit in the leg,” Igor added.

Earlier on Saturday, the Russian Ministry of Defense also reported that Ukrainian neo-Nazis continue to shell the liberated territories of the Kharkiv region. Due to the strikes of the militants, elderly people, women and children are killed and injured, the infrastructure of the houses of the inhabitants of the region is being destroyed, the department stressed.

Also, a member of the main council of the administration of the Zaporozhye region, Vladimir Rogov, said that a civilian was killed and a girl was injured due to a missile attack by Ukrainian militants on Energodar.

On February 24, Russia launched an operation to protect civilians in the Donbass. Moscow explained that the tasks of the special operation included the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, which is necessary to ensure the security of Russia. The decision was made against the backdrop of aggravation in the region as a result of shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation, and on February 21, Russian leader Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR.

