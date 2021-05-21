Over the past months of this year, the Russian Federal Financial Monitoring Service thwarted a number of attempts to finance terrorist activities and froze funds in the amount of over 20 million rubles. This was announced on Friday, May 21, by the head of the service, Yuri Chikhanchin, during a conference organized by the Association of Russian Banks.

He stressed that interaction with credit institutions in the area of ​​countering the financing of terrorism is one of the priority areas that require increased attention.

“Only from the beginning of 2021, measures were taken to freeze funds in the amount of more than two tens of millions of rubles, which made it possible to suppress the activities of the coordinators of the financing scheme of international terrorist organizations ISIL (IS, banned in Russia. – Ed.). in a number of subjects. That is, we have saved the lives of our citizens, ”Chikhanchin said.

In February, Chikhanchin reported to Russian President Vladimir Putin that in 2020 the service identified more than 2,300 individuals and 1,000 legal entities suspected of financing terrorism. Then he clarified that the funds of more than 1.2 thousand people were frozen, as well as the entry of 20 foreigners was prohibited and over 250 cases of terrorism were initiated, specifies TASS…

In January, amendments to the Federal Law “On Counteracting Legalization of Criminally Obtained Incomes and Financing of Terrorism” entered into force in Russia, which strengthen control over Russian cash transactions. The amendments provide for mandatory control of postal orders and cash withdrawals accrued to the mobile phone balance in the amount of 100 thousand rubles, as well as cash and non-cash payments for real estate transactions from 3 million rubles. These thresholds will not change.

As then explained in Rosfinmonitoring, the entry into force of these amendments will not change the relationship between banks and their clients, since the vast majority of transactions that fall under the law are legal.