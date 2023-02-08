Fraudsters came up with a new scheme to deceive Russians by sending messages on behalf of Rosfinmonitoring. About it “RIA News”said Olga Tisen, head of the legal department of the federal service, on Wednesday, February 8.

“Citizens, on behalf of Rosfinmonitoring, receive reports of alleged recovery of funds on their accounts in connection with violations of anti-money laundering legislation,” Tisen explained.

After that, according to her, the attackers demand to deposit money as a commission to unfreeze the operation. She also noted that in such messages there may be fake symbols and seals of the department. There are also cases of multi-phase fraud with the subsequent demand for additional funds, allegedly to pay the commission of Rosfinmonitoring, Tisen added.

After such mailings, the victim is offered to pay a commission fee in order to save at least part of the available funds. As a result, fraudsters have access not only to accounts, but also to the personal data of citizens.

Multi-phase theft of funds can also be implemented under the guise of applying measures to combat money laundering or terrorist financing. Tisen explained that at first, the attackers try to lure people into financial pyramids, taking their last money from them, and when the victims apply for the return of the stolen money, the scammers inform them about the “blocking of accounts by Rosfinmonitoring” and demand to pay money for unfreezing operations.

Earlier, on February 7, Anastasia Khrustaleva, Senior Vice President of the investment company Fontvielle, told Izvestia that fraudulent schemes regularly change depending on the news agenda. According to her, attackers use the loudest informational occasions, playing on human feelings, in order to lure out money.