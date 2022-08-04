The former Italian referee Roberto Rosetti, today Chief Refereeing Officer of Uefa, thus commented to the association’s channels on the launch of the semi-automatic offside technology, which will see its debut in the Uefa Super Cup next Wednesday between Real Madrid and Eintracht Frankfurt : “UEFA is constantly looking for new technological solutions to improve the game and support the work of the referees. This innovative system will allow Var teams to evaluate offside situations quickly and more accurately, improving the fluidity of the match and uniformity of decisions “.