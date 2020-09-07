The Philae robot, dispatched by the Rosetta probe in 2014, has unveiled data on the interior of the comet that circles the sun.

The Philae lander on the comet 67P / Churyumov-Gerasimenko delivered information about the interior of this celestial body that loops around the sun, announced Monday September 7th European Space Agency.

The comet famous for its duck shape is said to contain a heart “more porous“than its hardened exterior. According to the study, “solar radiation has changed the surface of the comet” during its journey between the orbits of Jupiter and Earth, triggering the ejection and fall of materials.

The lander had separated from the European space probe Rosetta to land on the comedy Chouriumov-Guérassimenko, more than 500 million kilometers from Earth in 2014. Scientists hope that the data collected on the surface of the comet will give them a glimpse of what the galaxy looked like when the solar system was born , 4.6 billion years ago. This information could also provide a better understanding of the appearance of water and life on Earth.