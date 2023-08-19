Juso boss Jessica Rosenthal will not stand for re-election at the federal congress of the SPD youth organization in November. “I will not run again as Juso chairman,” said Rosenthal of the “Rheinische Post” (Saturday). “In November I will be a mother for the first time and then of course I want to concentrate on my family,” said the 30-year-old.

But she will keep her seat in the Bundestag. “The question doesn’t even arise. As a Member of Parliament, I will continue to do all I can to look after my Bonn constituency,” Rosenthal assured. “I can also be counted on within the SPD – both locally as chairwoman of the Bonn SPD and on the party executive at federal level,” she emphasized.

With a view to her current dual role as Juso boss and as a member of the Bundestag, Rosenthal drew a positive conclusion. “In the beginning, I was often accused of not being able to act as freely as Juso boss if I were subject to parliamentary group pressure in the Bundestag. I see it differently,” said Rosenthal. “Looking back, I think it was useful that I was able to bring the full political weight of the Jusos to the debates in the parliamentary group. It is thanks to this influence that there is now, for example, a training guarantee. I’m proud of that,” said the SPD politician.

Rosenthal was elected head of the Jusos in January 2021 and confirmed in office in November 2021. His predecessor was Kevin Kühnert, who is now the Secretary General of the SPD. In September 2021, the trained teacher entered the Bundestag via the state list of the SPD North Rhine-Westphalia.