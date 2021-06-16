After making his Formula 1 debut in 2014 with McLaren, Kevin Magnussen is preparing to make his IndyCar debut this weekend in the colors of the British team.

The Danish driver, who took his first IMSA win in Detroit last weekend in Chip Ganassi Racing’s Cadillac, will take over from Felix Rosenqvist still unable to get back behind the wheel after last Saturday’s tremendous impact.

Rosenqvist struck the protective barriers head-on after his car’s accelerator got stuck and was immediately transported to the hospital where, fortunately, no serious consequences were found.

In his place McLaren had to call Oliver Askew for the second race on Sunday, but the latter will not be able to be present at Road America because he will take over from Rinus VeeKay in Ed Carpenter Racing following the fractured collarbone of the starting driver.

The Arrow McLaren SP team released a statement today stating the following: “After an evaluation by the IndyCar medical team, Felix Rosenqvist was not allowed to take part in this weekend’s race which will be held in Road America “.

“Felix will continue to be supported by the team in his recovery period and will be replaced for the Road America event by Kevin Magnussen.”

“Magnussen took part in 19 grands prix under the McLaren F1 team colors in 2014 and in the same year he achieved second place at the Australian GP as his best result. Further updates on Felix’s status will be released soon ”.

This will be an opportunity for Magnussen to return to sharing the track with Romain Grosjean, his long-time partner in Haas.