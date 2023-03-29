Rosenergoatom: IAEA Director General Grossi’s visit to ZNPP will take place within one day

Renat Karchaa, Advisor to the Director General of the Rosenergoatom Concern, spoke about the visit of the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi to the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) on March 29. According to him, the visit of the delegation will take place within one day. TASS.

Karchaa said that on the morning of March 29, a delegation led by Grossi would arrive at the ZNPP, where he would be met by a delegation of three people, which he would lead, and in the evening the inspectors would leave the facility. He also commented on the words of the agency’s director general about the tense situation at the Zaporozhye NPP, noting that the tension around it is not decreasing.

“Silence and the absence of strikes on the station is absolutely no reason to relax. The Ukrainian side continues to plan the forceful capture of the station,” Karchaa concluded.

Earlier, Grossi said that he would most likely visit Russia in the coming days. He specified that he considers it his duty to intensify negotiations to ensure security at the ZNPP.