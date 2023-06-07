Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant (ZNPP) is threatened only by Ukraine. This was announced on June 7 by Renat Karchaa, adviser to the general director of Rosenergoatom.

“All the threats to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, as they came from last summer from the side controlled by the Ukrainian regime, continue to this day,” Karchaa said. “RIA News”.

He stressed that the nuclear incident did not happen, rather despite the efforts of the Ukrainian side than thanks to them.

Karchaa also did not rule out a strike by the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) on the ZNPP from HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems and Storm Shadow cruise missiles.

“I will answer this way: God forbid, but this can be assumed,” he said.

Renat Karchaa called June 6 a manifestation of unprofessionalism or a provocation of speculation on the subject of a threat to the security of ZNPP. He also commented on the incident that occurred at the Kakhovka NPP, saying that it does not carry risks and threats to nuclear safety.

According to the expert, at the moment two reactors at ZNPP are under repair, three are in a “cold shutdown”, and one more is in a “hot shutdown” configuration, which means that now the load on the plant is minimal, because it dictates the conditions for ensuring safety NPP.

Earlier in the day, the head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, said that there was no immediate risk to the safety of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant amid the situation with the destruction at the Kakhovskaya HPP.

On the same day, China’s Permanent Representative to the UN Zhang Jun, at a meeting of the World Organization’s Security Council, said that Beijing was concerned about the situation around the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station and the possible consequences. The PRC urged to prevent nuclear escalation in connection with the emerging threat to the functioning of the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant.

At the same time, UN Secretary General António Guterres said that the destruction of the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power station poses an additional threat to the Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which is in a difficult situation.

On the morning of June 6, the dam of the Kakhovskaya hydroelectric power station broke through, the station almost completely went under water. Damage to surface structures resulted in uncontrolled discharge of water downstream.

Kakhovskaya HPP closes the Dnieper cascade and is part of the unified energy system of Ukraine. This is the sixth and lowest station on the Dnieper, it ensures the unloading of energy peaks in the system, and the waters of the Kakhovka reservoir feed the arid regions of the Kherson region and the Crimean peninsula. The HPP is located 100 km above the Black Sea and 60 km above Kherson. It is located 5 km from the town of Novaya Kakhovka. The destruction of the station can lead to the death of thousands of people and the flooding of several dozen settlements.