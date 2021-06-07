How the pandemic will evolve and the social economic situation in the country is an indecipherable combination of factors even for a political analyst of the stature of Rosendo Fraga. To the point that he repeats these concepts constantly in the interview with Clarion, understanding that the one to come will be the most atypical double election since the return of democracy in 1983. The influential consultant still sees a uncertain electoral scenarioIt is a mixture of the current situation but also of the difficulty that it warns to find leaderships that transcend the crack, and even the splits that are generated inside the political coalitions.

“There is a very old-fashioned word in politics, which is moderation. I interpret it as a positive value, in a context in which the adversary is confused with the enemy and in which more and more we are moving towards a harsher political language “, explains the director of the New Majority Studies Center. And along these lines, he adds: “Moderation is very important for the functioning of a harmonious policy, more than the one we have today. To moderate the language of politics, there must be will, which is not seen today.”

Political analyst Rosendo Fraga was interviewed by Clarín. Photo: Maxi Failla.

-Is the crack at its most explicit in the last decade?

-I think more, even. It is the moment of most conflict of ’83 for here from the political point of view, but with a contraction: the pandemic and the social economic situation, in themselves, do not show that conflict. But it is located in a broader context, as part of a western phenomenon of which Argentina is one more chapter.

-Is the world polarized between extreme looks?

– North American politics, for example, is very radicalized. Notice that Joe Biden has said that white supremacism is his country’s biggest problem, which gives us an idea of ​​precisely a rift. In turn, Donald Trump continues to control the Republican Party. But it is also seen in France, with a polarization of the vote between Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen, and in Germany, where there is fractionalization and the greens could win, which would represent a strong change in post-war German policy. And it also happens in the region, with the cases of Brazil, Peru, Chile and Colombia, and the authoritarianisms of Venezuela and Nicaragua.

-Is the Argentine voter looking for moderate profiles or is he also radicalized?

-The national electorate has nuances and contradictions, but it is not radicalized. Yes i think we must be attentive to how the phenomenon of anti-politics evolves, which is an attitude of society to see politics as the same self-absorbed thing and that does not meet the demands of society. Twenty years ago we had a relevant demonstration in that sense, which was “all of them go away.” Today, even in a pandemic, this phenomenon is not recorded. And there are no relevant figures with the capacity to represent antipolitics either. For now, the electoral system does not appear, beyond a specific case, such as Javier Milei and the Libertarian Party..



For Fraga, Alberto Fernández can be a “president-referee”.

-Do you already notice an electoral climate in Argentina?

-The politics began to work in electoral mode, definitely, although society is crushed by two central problems: the pandemic and the economic and social. For example, when Cafiero came out in Congress to say that the opposition wants to pursue electoral politics with vaccination, it is the government itself that is doing it.

-Will the degree of progress in vaccination be decisive at the time of the vote?

-It will be important, but save with economic and social, what it will weigh more in the vote of the elections than the pandemic. That urgency is the main one, beyond the pandemic occupying the center of the scene. And it will show, I am convinced.

Fraga reflects on the progress of the second wave in the country and compares it with the first stage of infections, in 2020. “The problem with the virus is that over time people also get used to it, in the first quarantine there was a very important psychological effect; Today it is not that he does not care about Covid-19, but he has become used to living with the pandemic. “

-How do you analyze the government’s health strategy?

-It is an unprecedented situation, and in this context, the Government has faced problems. I think that has made mistakes. The main one was having anticipated things that cannot be anticipated. If I say “in 40 days there will be x amount of vaccines” and that does not happen … The central error is the haste to show results.



The political analyst considers that the Government, as part of the health strategy, made mistakes in its attempt to show results. EFE / Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

-What kind of leader is Alberto Fernández?

-The political conditions do not give Alberto Fernández the possibility of exercising leadership like those of Roca, Yrigoyen or Perón; or being more contemporary, Menem or Kirchner. He can be a president-referee, which is not a demerit at all. It would be a president who puts himself in the center of the scene, tries not to identify with the extremes, to arbitrate in conflicts and be a balancing factor, with room to rise above the crack. Alberto He started doing it, but throughout the management he was moving away from his role.

-And how do you see Cristina Kirchner?

-Cristina generates an unprecedented political situation. In Argentine history we do not register a vice president with so much power. You will hardly find such a situation in the world. Some compare it to Medvevev’s presidency in Russia, with Putin as Vice, but it worked more harmoniously. I think that from that position of Cristina is that there is no margin for a leading president. And if there is one thing that should never be done, it is to underestimate Cristina’s political efficacy. He has spoken very little in this year and a half of management, but he has done a lot with gestures.

-For example?

–The gestures regarding the autonomy of the economy minister have been clear. The proclamation of Kirchnerism of May 25, calling not to pay the foreign debt at the same time that Martín Guzmán was negotiating with the Paris Club and the International Monetary Fund clearly reflect that the minister worked a line and the political message that was lowered from the most rival sector of his same coalition was the opposite.



For Fraga, Cristina Kirchner has spoken very little but has done a lot with gestures.

-Has Guzmán’s image eroded as a result of his conflict with the undersecretary of Electric Power?

-Experience shows that Kirchnerism is influencing the government and power areas. So I do not see margin for recovery from the full exercise of the competence of the Minister of Economy. On the subject of tariffs, another policy was chosen, and Federico Basualdo’s tenure is an example of this, in debt and foreign policy issues the hand of the K-wing is noticeable. It is a set of signals, not just one.

-Does Axel Kicillof also influence economic decisions or does he only manage the province of Buenos Aires?

-There are those who award Kicillof measures such as the suspension of the export of meat, for which, if this is indeed the case, it has an influence. Politically, Kicillof is clearly more Kirchnerist than Peronist, at the head of a Conurbano whose historical government structures, at the municipal level, have been the basis of Peronism. Today it is a fact that La Cámpora advances in its attempt to control the political territory in the Conurbano..

-And what is the role of Máximo Kirchner?

.-The role and political influence of Máximo Kirchner is directly related to the influence of the Vice President of the Nation. He demonstrated identity and his own weight, but his relationship is with Cristina. Today He is one of the three or four most important leaders of Peronism, although I believe that he and La Cámpora are Cristina Kirchner’s instruments to accumulate power.

-How do you identify Sergio Massa within the governing coalition?

-Massa has always kept his party, the Renewal Front, active, that is, he has preserved his political individuality, which is something to keep in mind. He has clearly been a political figure closer to the vice president at this time and his work with Máximo Kirchner in Deputies has facilitated that. However, for the business sector Massa is the right wing of the ruling coalition. So they see it.

-The opposition seems to have several interesting profiles for potential candidacies, but very conflicting ideological positions. Do you have a leader to refer to?

-I believe that the opposition today he does not have a clear leadership. Mauricio Macri is an active figure, but he does not have the power equivalent to that of Cristina Kirchner within the Frente de Todos. Perhaps for now the former president is manifesting himself more in his veto power than in his power of appointment. There are candidates in Together for Change, but no leadership.

-Who do you see as a candidate for the province of Buenos Aires?

-In this election, as in all mid-term elections, the winning effect is defined in the Province: winning by one point is almost like winning a national one. We still don’t know who is going to be the head of the list there. Maria Eugenia Vidal He has not made the final decision, which he will have to make in the next few days, because time is tightening. She plays an important role. I think that if she were a candidate, the opposition would naturally line up, because she is the undisputed candidate for her convocation at the provincial level.



Regarding María Eugenia Vidal, she considers that she would be the only opposition candidate behind whom all Together for Change would align. Photo: Martín Bonetto.

-And if Vidal is not a candidate, who plays?

-In that case I think you have to look at Emilio Monzó or to Cristian Ritondo. Or also Diego Santilli, although it will be interpreted as an outpost by Horacio Rodríguez Larreta on the province of Buenos Aires.

-United or divided Peronism?

– It will be very relevant to know whether or not there will be Peronist dissidence in the Province. In 2009, 2013 and 2017, the last three legislatures, Peronism was divided and lost. The possibility of a candidacy of Florencio Randazzo sounds, but it is not clear. I think that it is vital for Peronism to keep the province of Buenos Aires united.

-Do you see anyone else besides Randazzo to discuss power?

-This Fernando Gray, the mayor of Esteban Echeverría, who eHe faced La Cámpora quite successfully because he managed to keep Máximo Kirchner from taking office on May 2 at the head of the Buenos Aires PJ. He is the only one who has faced La Cámpora openly. I do not know if he will be a candidate, but I do believe that he has defined that he will continue to face Cámpora.

Profile

Rosendo Fraga is Director of the Union for the New Majority Studies Center. Political analyst, journalist and historian, he has a long career as a writer and is a member of the National Academy of Moral and Political Sciences and the Argentine Council of International Relations (CARI). He was awarded the Konex Award in Communication in 1997 and the Santa Clara de Asís Award in 2005, in addition to having received international distinctions in countries such as Spain and Italy.

