J-POP Manga has released all the details for the arrival in Italy of Rosen Garten Sagawork of Fuji Sakimori And Bakotsu Tonooka. We will be able to purchase the first volume in all comic shops, bookstores and online stores starting from February 28th at the launch price of €7.50. The work will be serialized in bimonthly.

Let's find out all the information together thanks to the press release released by the publishing house.

J-POP Manga presents Rosen Garten Saga by Fuji Sakimori and Bakotsu Tonooka

From February 28th in bookshops, comic shops and all online stores, an unpredictable and irreverent high fantasy saga with hot content

Between heroes as mythical as they are depraved and weapons that are not exactly conventional, a new high fantasy manga series with a high erotic content and crazy humor arrives on the shelves! J-POP Manga presents Rosen Garten Saga Of Fuji Sakimori And Bakotsu Tonooka. Ready to launch yourself into a totally unpredictable adventure with swordplay and unbridled lust?

One day the village where the young and courageous Lynn lives is attacked by a group of bandits and, in an attempt to defend the inhabitants, the girl picks up an abandoned sword in the middle of the forest; what she doesn't know is that it is a magical weapon in which the spirit of the legendary hero Siegfried resides, which gives the girl the strength necessary to get rid of her enemies. Too bad Siegfried was a pervert of equally mythical proportions and also “gives” her another majestic “weapon” with which to dispense justice!

In an explosive mixture of irony, eroticism and action Rosen Garten Saga it blows up everything we expect to read in a fantasy story!

The first volume of one of the most irreverent manga series of the year arrives in bookstores, comic shops and in all online stores starting from February 28th!

The preview of the first chapter of Rosen Garten Saga Of Fuji Sakimori And Bakotsu Tonooka It is recommended for an adult audience and is available to this link.

Rosen Garten Saga 1

by Fuji Sakimori and Bakotsu Tonooka

1st Volume – Ongoing series

Format – 124×180 – Paperback. With Overload.

Pages – 192, B/W

Price – €7.50

Released every two months