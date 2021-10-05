CR DATA. Tuesday, 5 October 2021, 08:51



About two hundred new patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s are treated each year in the consultations of the Dementia Unit of the Hospital del Rosell. According to the medical director of the Cartagena Health Area, Carmen Santiago, this means “an important health issue in our area in which our professionals have to continue working beyond health care and seek contact formulas with associations and family members to support their care at home and provide them with tools with which they can plan strategies for the future ”.

The Murcian Health Service (SMS) signed a collaboration agreement with the regional association of patients and relatives with Alzheimer’s and other neurodegenerative diseases, AFAL Cartagena, in January 2020 «it has not been able to develop as we would have liked due to the Covid pandemic -19 and, therefore, it is time to give it a boost ”, according to Santiago.

All of this was discussed at the meeting that the heads of Health Area II and different medical services of Rosell and Santa Lucía held yesterday with AFAL executives. The objective was to analyze the current situation of these patients and advance in joint work to improve the quality of life of these users.

As reported by the SMS in a statement, it is about promoting health coordination, essential for these patients, of the different professionals involved in their care, from the nursing and home care teams and the Palliative Unit to specialist physicians such as the neurologist , the psychiatrist, the geriatrician, the rehabilitator, the physiotherapist and the social worker, among others.

With the current epidemiological situation, the two entities want to promote the development of information, counseling, accompaniment, socio-sanitary activities and the promotion of personal autonomy, prevention and awareness for patients, among other initiatives.

Cases of dementia



The Dementia Unit of the Neurology Service of the Cartagena University Hospital Complex, located in El Rosell, cares for 192 patients with Alzheimer’s each year from the health areas of Cartagena and Mar Menor. Each year the Unit receives about 800 new patients with cognitive impairment in Dementia consultations, of which in 40% of cases, about 320, the diagnosis of dementia is confirmed. Of these 320 patients, about 60% are Alzheimer’s and the rest, other types of dementias.

The prevalence of patients with dementia under follow-up by this unit ranges between 3,500 and 4,000 patients, who are evaluated at some point during their illness, which is frequently greater than the five-year follow-up. Currently there are more than 18,000 people over 65 in the Region of Murcia diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

Prevention and research are essential in the treatment of this disease. On the one hand, through heart-healthy habits and mental stimulation, and on the other, through more modern diagnostic means and treatments. Likewise, early diagnosis helps to implement support aids for the patient and their caregivers.