The former president of Barça, Sandro Rosell, broke this Tuesday the silence he had maintained since January in an interview on Catalunya Ràdio, where he referred to the Negreira case -lhe payments of 7.3 million euros by FC Barcelona to José María Enríquez Negreira -, in which he is accused of bribery along with former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and the Barça club itself as an entity. Regarding the former referee, Rosell has acknowledged knowing him and knowing that reports were being commissioned from him. “Of course he knew who he was. I was aware that we had a reporting person. I have now found out about the payments and figures. These are payments that were below what the board approved, which were from 100,000 euros per month and these were 40,000,” said the former president of Barça. “No one has analyzed that if we paid about 400,000 euros a year, we would make about 100 reports, which would be about 4,000 euros per match report. 4,000 euros for a referee report that can save you from a yellow card or a penalty.”

For Rosell, it has become a huge problem, in addition to highlighting that it is disproportionate and “very beastly” to confirm that Barça won thanks to Negreira: “I made reports, yes. He was paid, yes. What influence did he have? Zero. We had a certain Messi, a Busquets, an Alba, an Iniesta, a Xavi, a Pep on the bench…” “Confidentiality is also paid for,” Rosell defended. “We have been accused of murder and it is not known where the body or the murdered person is,” the former president settled the issue. Rosell, who has accumulated five judicial acquittals, considers what he has experienced since May 2017, when he was arrested and placed in preventive detention for 22 months, “a persecution” of his person. Today, the former culé president still has two pending cases, one by himself Negreira case and the other for the liver transplant that the then Barça player Eric Abidal underwent in 2012.

In the interview on Catalunya Ràdio, Rosell was asked why he had decided to speak now, almost a year after his last public appearance. “Because they invited me,” she answered. But the truth is that his words came when last week he was charged with bribery by the Negreira case and also a day after former commissioner José Manuel Villarejo accused in a face to face with Artur Mas in RAC 1 that “people around” the Barça president Joan Laporta and the current culé president himself leaked information for the arrest of Rosell in 2017, which meant he was imprisoned for almost two years. Just yesterday, Laporta called Rosell. But he didn’t pick up the phone. “At that moment he was very angry,” he said today. He also did not listen to the audio that he sent him, he has acknowledged. According to Rosell, because he wants to “analyze and go to the end”, as well as create “catharsis” between him, Laporta and Bartomeu. In case, of course, that Villarejo’s statements “are true.”

“I want to disbelieve it. Information like this shakes your brain. I reflected a lot yesterday. I was analyzing the interview, and except for the issue of Joan Laporta, I believed the rest of the statements,” said Rosell, who does not want to think that “Jan is like that.” “We have known each other since we were 17 years old. We know each other a lot and we have always had a relationship of love and heartbreak,” he has highlighted on several occasions. With Laporta, who will take legal measures against Villarejo according to RAC1 considering this false information, he has not spoken since taking office. He now wants to ask him in person: “I know when he is lying because I know him.”

Rosell concluded today that Barça has been the “worst and best” thing that has happened to him in his life. He also does not rule out, in the long future, returning to the club. “If there are elections tomorrow I will not run. In the future, I don’t know.”

