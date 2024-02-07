Rose Villain, artist competing at the Sanremo Festival, dedicated her participation to her mother, who unfortunately is no longer here

Rose Villain, born Rosa Luini, is one of the 30 artists competing at the 74th edition of the Sanremo Festival. What matters most to her is to make it clear that music, her music, is the thing she loves most in the world. In an interview with Today, then, she dedicated her first participation in the Festival to her mother, who is no longer with her and who in a certain sense brought her closer to music when she was little .

An extraordinary success for the first evening of the 74th edition of Sanremo Festival. Last night all 30 artists in the competition performed and, after the votes of the journalists in the press room, emerging in the top 5 places of the provisional ranking were Loredana Berté, Angelina Mango, Annalisa, Diodato and Mahmood.

However, everyone gave their best an opportunity which certainly can be fundamental in the life and career of every artist. As for example for Rose Villain, stage name of the Milanese singer-songwriter Rosa Luini, who presented the song for her first participation in the Festival “Click Boom!”.

Interviewed by Todaythe young singer obviously underlined the Big emotion and the satisfaction of having arrived on such a prestigious stage. An opportunity that, as she explains, she wants to exploit to make everyone understand how much she loves music, her music, above all else.

A love relationship with music that began for the singer at a very young age. Her when she was only two years old and she was starting to dancewhich then continued when he discovered he had a voice, a very beautiful one at that.

The dedication of this achievement, he continues, is undoubtedly his momwhich unfortunately there is no more. In a certain sense, it was she who brought her closer to singing, given that she knew how to sing very well and always sang “Sei nell'anima” to her by Gianna Nannini. A detail that certainly guided Rose to the choice of the artist with whom to duet on the fourth evening of the Festival, Nannini in fact.