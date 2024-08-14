More than 400 million years ago, some plants, such as the ancestors of roses, developed a strategy to protect themselves from herbivores: thorns. Projected from the fruit, leaves or stems, the defence was so successful that it spread throughout the plant kingdom. This made life difficult for animals. But, later, it also made life difficult for humans in their various domestication processes. Now, a large group of scientists from around the world, with a notable Spanish presence, has identified the gene behind these thorns or spikes. They have confirmed their elimination in thorny aubergines, roses and fruits that are prized but almost impossible to even pick. The discovery opens the doors to the imagination, both by improving species already cultivated, and by taking advantage of others that were previously unthinkable.

This story begins in Valencia with some eggplants. At the University Institute for Conservation and Improvement of Valencian Agrodiversity, of the Polytechnic University of Valencia (UPV), they have been improving the genetics of eggplants for years (Solanum melongena). Although there are some thornless ones, even in the wild, most are extremely thorny and the demands when picking most of the cultivated ones do not reach the supermarkets. Hence the interest in thornless aubergines. Through crossbreeding they sought to identify the molecular markers associated with thorniness and, after them, the gene potentially responsible. After a series of crosses between a wild species that has many thorns and others without them, when crossing the hybrid with the thornless parent they saw a perfect 1 to 1 segregation, half with and the other half without, confirming the genetic basis. From one of these crosses, they carried out the self-fertilization of about 700 plants and managed to narrow down the area where the gene was.

“It was at that time that, during an online seminar, we came into contact with researchers from the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (United States), who work in the field of neodomestication. [los planes modernos para domesticar especies aún silvestres]. And if the one you are interested in has thorns, the first thing you should do is remove them,” says UPV biotechnologist Jaime Prohens, one of those responsible for This ambitious research published in the journal ScienceThe gene identified as responsible for the spines of eggplants is involved in the expression of cytokinins, plant hormones that play a key role in the division and differentiation of plant cells.

Several thorny species: Above, on the left, the gboma, a sub-Saharan eggplant. On the right, a red thorn leaf. Below, on the left, a naranjilla leaf, in the centre, the stem of the devil’s apple and, on the left, the trunk of the common ceiba. Zachary Lippman

Eggplants belong to the genus Solanumthe same gene found in potatoes and tomatoes. But thorns can be found in many other genera far removed from thorns on the tree of life, from cereals to roses. This is where researchers at Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) and botanists from other leading groups in other plant genera come in. They began to confirm the role of this gene with distant relatives of eggplants that grow in areas as far away as West Africa, the Yucatan Peninsula (Mexico) and a species of wild lulo native to South America. All three have mutations in the same gene identified in eggplants.

Consulting other research, they confirmed that mutations in similar genes (homologs) also appeared to be related to the loss of thorny projections in many species of grasses, such as rice or barley. And they ended up reaching roses. Among these, there are a few without thorns, such as the Wichura rose bush. Again, the absence of thorns appeared to be related to mutations in the same gene. To confirm this, another group of scientists, these based in France, used a genetic editing technique to silence the gene of interest in a very thorny cultivar, the Chinese rose. The result was that most of the new rose bushes barely developed thorns (see photographs). Going further, another team, this time American, used the genetic cut-and-paste CRISPR to remove the thorns from desert grapes (Solanum cleistogamum), a species that Australian Aborigines have consumed as raisins for millennia despite its impressive spines and for which a way to domesticate it is being sought.

For Zachary Lippman, a researcher at CSHL, we are facing one of the greatest cases of evolutionary convergence between species that diverged millions of years ago and ended up finding the same solution to similar problems. This was one of the great contributions of Charles Darwin when he postulated in his theory of Evolution that, faced with similar selective pressures, distant species could develop similar adaptations independently. What Darwin could not know is that “in the case of spines, it seems that the genetic basis already existed previously in the species in which they arose,” says Lippman, senior author of this collective work.

The potential implications of this discovery could be enormous. One is what Pietro Gramazio, from the Universitat Politècnica de València and also a co-author, calls basic science. “Most model species do not have spines,” he recalls. Arabidopsis thalianathe tobacco plant, the tomato plant or the petunia plant are to plant research what mice, rats and macaques are to animal research. And none of them have thorns. “And apart from roses, the other important crop, the other most important economic crops or model plants do not have thorns and that has its impact,” he adds. It is as if scientists have been covering one of their eyes for decades.

The discovery of the genetic basis of thorniness could revitalize many branches of agriculture. As Jaime Prohens recalls, “it is no longer just that you or the consumer get pricked, but that the fruits themselves, which have thorns, get pricked by each other when they are packaged and that generates many losses.” More importantly, “it will facilitate the development of thornless varieties in a much more efficient way, and even the domestication of new species that until now had not been possible, that had not even been attempted because they had many thorns and were impossible to cultivate,” he adds.

Jack Satterlee, a postdoc in CSHL’s Lippman lab, stuUsing a virus to silence the thorn gene, researchers at France’s INRAE ​​were able to minimize (left) the thorns of a variety of thorny roses (right). Mohammed Bendahmane/INRAE, CNRS,

Elizabeth Kellogg is a senior researcher at the Donald Danforth Plant Science Center in the United States. She was not involved in this research, but she has had the opportunity to review it. For her, “this work opens the door to the production of new crops from species that were previously considered undesirable because of their thorns.” But she highlights above all that, from what they have discovered, the modification or deletion of the responsible mutations does not seem to affect other possible functions that the gene may have had. “Editing is attractive because the effects are very precise. The potential crop is dismantled, but otherwise unchanged,” says Kellogg.

There are still many unknowns. One of them is pointed out by Lippman, the senior author: “We still don’t understand why, despite what seems to be an easy way to obtain spines, other species have not developed them.” In addition, there are many types of spines, depending on their shape and, especially, their origin, and it will be necessary to determine whether the genetic basis is the same in all of them. In addition, there are spines that, although they are spines, are not, such as those of cacti.

Tyler Coverdale, a professor at the University of Notre Dame, has devoted much of his research to studying all types of plant spines. “It’s an interesting thought experiment to imagine whether the world would have thorny plants if there were no herbivores. But there’s a lot of evidence to suggest that, at the very least, we’d have far fewer plants with thorns, spikes, or prickles because many of the thorny lineages diversified in response to the rise of mammalian herbivores.” Indeed, several studies in the African savannah show that where there are more plant-eating animals, there is a greater diversity of thorny species.

But Coverdale is quick to point out that these physical defences could have arisen to meet other needs: “They can help with climbing, regulating temperature or minimising water loss,” he says. There are species such as the Victoria amazonica, a giant water lily, which uses its spines to displace its rivals. In cereals, they serve to catch the seeds on the legs of birds and facilitate their spread. And then there are cacti, the other large thorny group. “They are an interesting case and many point to them as evidence of a spinescence that evolved in response to water stress rather than herbivory,” recalls the American researcher. And the fact is that “the spines of cacti are very small leaves, which would be subject to enormous water loss in deserts if they were more similar to the leaves we are used to in temperate climate plants.” But, he adds, “they also serve defensive purposes, both against animals that eat them and against birds that nest in cacti by creating holes in their trunks.”

For all this, Covedale highlights the relevance of the work that began with eggplants: “The knowledge they have gained about the genetic mechanism underlying spinescence in this economically and ecologically important genus is a significant advance, and one that will likely inspire a great deal of wonderful follow-up work.”

You can follow SUBJECT in Facebook, X and Instagramor sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.