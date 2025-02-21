The good work of Barça in the initial phase saved him the playoff qualifier, but from the round of eighths those of Flick are at the mercy of chance to know if their way to the final of the Champions League in Munich is, on paper, a path of roses or thorns. Although the statistics place the Blaugrana as third favorite third parties to raise the orejona, according to opts, the percentages can vary with today’s raffle (12h/ Movistar), which in addition to the eighths will define the possible rooms and semifinals. The first Barcelona rival, with the return in Montjuïc, will be Benfica, a priori affordable, or the PSG, an ogre. The fate of Barça in this Champions will be marked depending on whether the Portuguese or French ball comes out.

The affordable route

Benfica, the desired rival

Football has demonstrated many times that the accumulation of stars and appearances before a game are of Bruces many times with the final result. But probably the majority of Barça fans, if not everyone, they want that in the eighth raffle of the Champions League the Benfica ball comes out, in principle an affordable rival. It would cost to find a brave one who prefers to cross with the dangerous PSG, the other feasible opponent of the hype.

In addition, those of Flick keep a great memory of the Portuguese, to those who beat in the first phase with an epic, period, in da Luz. In a game with an unimaginable development, with constant script turns, Raphinha scored in the last play the goal of a triumph (4-5) that closed the classification to eighths. Bruno Lage’s team, 16 in the first phase, drew an equal path of Rocambolesco, in this case with the final smile, to eliminate Monaco in the playoff. The Lusos won in the first leg in the Principality (0-1) thanks, above all, to the Red Surrealist to Al Musrati, expelled by a slight protest. In the Tour in Lisbon, in a match where the Monegasques sold their skin, Benfica sealed the pass with an agonizing Kökçü’s goal in the 84th minute (3-3). Pavlidis, who scored two goals in the tie against Monaco and already endorsed three goals to the Blaugrana, is the great offensive danger of the Lisbon.

Raphinha celebrates the goal to Benfica. Armando Franca / Ap-LaPressse

The theoretical path of Rosas for Barça would continue in the quarterfinals, where it could be measured with Aston Villa, the Lille, both without European pedigree, or the Dortmund, finalist the last edition but came less than this course, eleventh in the Bundesliga. It would be in the semifinals, accessing from the lower part of the painting, where Barcelona would open a range of entity rivals, except for the surprising Feyenoord. On the penultimate step of the tournament, Inter, Arsenal, Atlétic Barça that thrashed him in the initial phase (4-1).

Difficult route

The PSG and Madrid, the worst route

Sometimes, the teams that begin the season badly, despite having a lot , from these dates. The paradigm of this evolution is the PSG, 15th in the initial phase of the Champions League, even flirting with the elimination with three losses and a draw in eight games, which has now become one of the teams in Europe more in form, but the one that most.

Those of Luis Enrique, more team than ever, destroyed at the playoff al Brest with a 10-0 in the total tie, rounded with a 7-0 in Paris, and today they could become the rival of Barça in the eighth. The Parisians were already the executioner of the Catalans last season, in that fateful duel in Montjuïc for the Blaugrana who twisted with the Red to Araújo. With one more player, the PSG traced the quarterfinal tie thanks, in part, to a goal by former Barcelonist Dembélé, now turned into a total player, capable of easily scoring (18 goals in the last 13 games) and unbalancing in the one against one as he has always done. In France, Luis Enrique has gone from criticism at the beginning of the course to wonder, as L’Equipe did on Tuesday, if it is the best PSG since the club was bought by Qatar in 2011.



Mbappé celebrates one of his goals to Manchester City. Dani Duch / own

If Barça exceeds the difficult French stumbling, in case it is their rival in the round of 16, the Blaugrana would have a more comfortable a priori crossing, against the witches, the Lille or the Aston Villa, none with a large poster. But on the semifinal horizon the great swords of the continent would appear again, among which Real Madrid stands out, which must previously exceed entity rivals. Although in the two games of the season the Barcelonistas have passed over the whites, with the 0-4 at the Bernabéu de Liga and the 2-5 in the Super Cup, no one escapes in the bowels of the Catalan club that the current European champion is much more fearsome in his favorite tournament

Possible Madrid derby in the eighths

The playoff qualifier was not a punishment for the bad results in the initial phase, but a springboard for a Real Madrid that arrives grown up to the eighths after passing over a fragile Manchester City. The whites, now convinced to revalidate the title, with a stellar mbappé, they could be paired in today’s raffle with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, which would face his exequipo for the first time, or with Atlético. To touch the mattresses, to the emotion for the tie, the usual tension that the Madrid derby provokes, without going further as happened in the last duel of the League in the Bernabéu would be added. The Madrid route would remain complicated in the quarterfinals, where two bones such as Inter or Arsenal could be found, weaker the PSV, and in the semifinals it could be waiting for another coconut such as Liverpool, Barça or the PSG. In the event that Atlético Esquive to the White, that is, going through the lower part of the painting, it would run first with another colossus like Bayern.