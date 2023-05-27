Samantha inherits an old house where she moves with her husband with the intention of opening a hotel. What she doesn’t know is that several ghosts inhabit the property and they will make it difficult for her. The Animas are a tight-knit group including a lounge singer, a 1700s militiaman, a 60s hippie addicted to hallucinogens, and the leader of the 1980s scout troop. One day, Samantha accidentally hits her head. and begin to see and hear them. This is the story of ‘Ghosts’, the American series that premiered its second season on Universal + (with new chapters every Wednesday at 8 pm through Universal Comedy). We chatted with its leading lady, the New Zealand actress rose mclverknown for her characters in ‘Once Upon a Time’, ‘Power Ranger RPM’ and in the movie The Lovely Bones.

What is the success of ‘Ghosts’?

I think a lot of people feel represented on the show because if all of a sudden it’s not you, you meet someone who’s like one of those characters. Suddenly someone reminds you of your cousin or someone you wish you were. In this second season, we are going to know where the ghosts come from and why are they the way they are.

Do you believe in ghosts? Have you had any paranormal experience?

I haven’t had any experience myself, not like a real one, but I’ve had like a few vibes in certain places, houses that I’ve walked into and I haven’t felt very comfortable. It’s like this notion that you can feel energies in places, but I’ve never seen ghosts or had an experience like that, but I’m open to it. Maybe now that I’m doing the series, that connection between me and the other life will be given.

Season. It goes every Wednesday on Universal Comedy. Photo: diffusion

How did you build Samantha? Did you see the UK version?

The English version is great, so well done, but I didn’t want to try to dub it and do the same thing and feel like I was doing a bad imitation of the lead, so I wanted to build my own character. I thought of people who reminded me of samantha. She’s very close to her family in a way that I’m not, so I thought about my friends and the nice relationships they’ve had with their immediate families and if all of a sudden they inherited all these relatives living in this house. . Samantha was born out of people I know and reading the great scripts.

How do you face the fact that in your last works you have had to play paranormal characters?

There must be a reason why they keep coming into my life. I always thought of working in drama where I’m more familiar, things I used to see, but these supernatural flights keep pushing me in my career, it makes me curious, who knows what’s next, maybe vampires, there must be something else.

What memories do you have of the movie The Lovely Bones? Actor Stanley Tucci recently said that his character, the assassin, was one of the most difficult to play in his career.

It was super dramatic working on that project, I feel like I learned a lot. It was amazing to share with stanley tucciHe is a world-class talent, very outgoing, kind and professional, and that was a great role for him. I can’t imagine taking on something like that, hence going home and every night trying to shake it off. I’m so thankful we had him because he makes you feel good in scenes where he plays someone so awful.. It was a very meaningful project for me, I loved the book. I was 18 or 19 when we did it, so it was a very formative experience in my life.