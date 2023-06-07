Et was an evening in January 1927 when the young woman was on her way to the Galeries Lafayette department store in Paris to buy a collar. “He looked at me. He had a superb tie, red and black,” she recalled almost fifty years later of a gentleman she had met at the time. Smiling charmingly, he addressed her and said, “‘Miss, you have an interesting face. I would like to portray you. […] I have a feeling we’re going to do great things together.’ […] And then, well, he said to me, ‘I’m Picasso.’”

This is what she is said to have looked like, the first encounter between seventeen-year-old Marie-Thérèse Walter, an athletically built blonde, and Pablo Picasso, who was then 45 years old. They were a couple for several years after that, and in 1935 Marie-Thérèse gave birth to their daughter Maya, the second oldest of the four children Picasso would one day have – by three women. The encounter in front of the Parisian luxury department store is one of many anecdotal “first contact scenes” that connects Marie-Thérèse with many other women in Picasso’s life and which, according to the author and art critic Rose-Maria Gropp, “enters the artist’s spell ‘ each provided ‘with an aura’.

Rose-Maria Gropp has not written a book about Picasso and women, but about women and Picasso – a subtle difference that makes it clear who is at the center of attention here. The volume bears the quote “goddesses and doormats” in the title, which comes from Françoise Gilot, who was in a relationship with Picasso between 1943 and 1953 and wrote in her memoirs in the 1960s (which Picasso tried to prevent publication in France at all costs). : “He liked to say, ‘There are only two categories of women – goddesses and doormats.’ And whenever he thought I could feel like too much of a goddess, he would do what he could to degrade me to doormat.”

A “Principle of Overlap”

Rose-Maria Gropp devotes a chapter to each of eleven very different women who were temporarily at Picasso’s side. With scientific meticulousness she takes in particular the sometimes little-known biographies of the women commonly dubbed muses – a word that Gropp avoids – before and after their time with the self-proclaimed god-like (“God is nothing but an artist – like me”. ) into view. At the same time, she devotes herself to the question of what the relationship with Picasso meant for each of them.



Dora Maar in her studio in the summer of 1946

:



Image: picture alliance/United Archives



Marie-Thérèse Walter appears in Gropp as a “shadow woman” because the first eight years of her liaison with Picasso took place in secret. He was still with his first, rather jealous wife Olga Khokhlova. However, that didn’t stop him from secretly lodging Marie-Thérèse nearby when he was on vacation with his wife, for the purpose of a tryst in a beach hut. Picasso practiced the “principle of overlapping” all his life when it came to relationships. About Marie-Thérèse, when she became a mother and lost her attractiveness for him, Dora Maar, Dora Maar was superseded by Françoise Gilot, the mother of his children Claude and Paloma, who were born in 1947 and 1949. Picasso has hardly ended any of his relationships officially. But in art as in life he needed the always new, young woman “who authenticated his potency in every sense”.