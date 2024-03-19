On the internet it is called Katespiracy, formula created from the name Kate (for Middleton) and conspiracy (for conspiracy) to all the theories formulated as a result of the absence from public life of more than 80 days of the Princess of Wales after undergoing, on January 19, “abdominal surgery”, as revealed at that time Kensington Palace. Since then, not much else has been reported, neither the reasons why the princess had to undergo surgery, nor whether her state of health should be a cause for concern. The British royal house asked to respect Middleton's privacy, although it did warn then that the future queen would remain hospitalized for 15 days and that she would not return to public activity until after Easter (mid-April). And this secrecy surrounding her health has only generated all kinds of content about what may actually be happening within the British monarchy. Later, to add more fuel to the fire, the Princess of Wales published an image of her with her children, which turned out to be retouched. So the photo with which she intended to silence rumors and speculation about her health ended up plunging the English royal family into a credibility crisis that was difficult to overcome.

Among all the theories about Kate Middleton, one of the rumors that has gained the most strength both on social networks and in British tabloids pointed directly to Rose Hanbury, British Marchioness, wife of David Cholmondeley, seventh Marquis of Cholmondeley, both friends of the marriage formed. by the princes of Wales. This theory suggested that Middleton's disappearance would have to do with an affair that Hanbury has, or at least had, with William of England.

While Kensington Palace declined to comment on this matter, the numerous articles that appeared in the media and, especially, in an opening monologue on the American program The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in which the presenter openly joked about the supposed affair, have forced Hanbury to break his silence. She has done it in the middle Business Insider, and through her team of lawyers, through which the marchioness has communicated that “the rumors are completely false.” A single sentence to try to put an end to the news that makes her the protagonist.

“The kingdom has been very agitated by the disappearance of Kate Middleton,” Colbert said last Tuesday, March 12 at the beginning of his program. “Now internet sleuths are finding out if Kate's absence may be linked to her husband, and future king of England, having an affair.” The presenter went on to directly mention Hanbury as the woman at the center of all the rumors, while pointing out that speculation about this alleged romance already emerged for the first time in 2019. The fact that one of the most famous presenters of the late night shows Americans joking about this matter in prime time made this theory resurface even more.

Who is Rose Hanbury?

Rose Hanbury is a British aristocrat who has close ties to the English royal family, so much so that her maternal grandmother, Lady Elizabeth Lambert, was one of eight bridesmaids at the wedding of Elizabeth II to the Duke of Edinburgh in 1947. After studying at prestigious private schools, Hanbury had a brief career in the world of politics, working as an advisor to Michael Gove, a British Conservative Party politician and member of the United Kingdom Parliament. She also became interested in the fashion industry, signing with Kate Moss's modeling agency.

Rose Hanbury at the coronation of Charles III at Westminster Abbey, May 6, 2023. Karwai Tang (WireImage)

In 2009, she married David Rocksavage, 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley, whom she had been dating since 2003, after meeting on holiday in Italy. Already during the beginning of their relationship, this aristocratic couple had to get used to appearing in the British press, since they are 23 years apart in age, which was the subject of news and comments. Currently, she has just turned 40, while he is 63 years old. The couple has three children, twins Alexander Hugh, Earl of Rocksavage, and Oliver Timothy, Lord of Cholmondele, who were born in 2009, and Lady Iris Marina Aline, born in 2016. Together, they form one of the richest marriages in England. The family has two important residences. Half the time they live at the great Cheshire Castle near Liverpool, which bears the family name and was built in the 19th century – its gardens are open to visitors – for the first Marquess of Cholmondeley on 12th-century family grounds. . The other half of the year they reside at Houghton Hall, an immense 18th century mansion with four kilometers of land and neighboring Anmer Hall, the duke's home in Sandringham, in Norfolk. These are just a couple of examples of the family's lineage, whose assets are estimated at more than 125 million euros. They are common at official events of the British crown: they attended the wedding of William of England and Kate Middleton, the state funeral of Elizabeth II and also the coronation of Charles III.

In 2009, the couple became the center of British tabloid speculation over their relationship with William and Kate. The Marchioness of Cholmondeley became a character in the tabloid press because certain media outlets claimed that she had a relationship with Prince William. The reason for the speculations was some leaked images — shoddy, poorly lit, and held at what appeared to be a party — in which a man who may (or may not) be the prince approaches a woman who may (or may not) be the marchioness. Later, according to The Daily Beast, Guillermo's lawyers threatened to sue the media that published them. The dukes did not comment anything about it, and neither did the couple of marquises.