Roskosmos will create a project of satellites that will monitor the level of greenhouse emissions. This was announced on Sunday, June 6, by the general director of the state corporation Dmitry Rogozin.

In the coming years, Roskosmos will focus on creating an orbital constellation for environmental monitoring and combating greenhouse emissions. On my instructions, specialists have already begun to create spacecraft designs capable of detecting dangerous actions against the environment, including carbon emissions, ”he wrote in his Telegram channel.

Rogozin added that in this matter the corporation will interact with the national research center “Planet” (Roshydromet).

Observations will help to constantly monitor the volume of greenhouse gas emissions, and geoanalysts will present the authorities and society with a tool for action, concluded the director of the corporation.

On June 4, Russian President Vladimir Putin noted that the Russian Federation, like other countries, feels the risks and threats of global economic problems, including desertification, soil erosion, and the melting of permafrost.

He stressed that Russia will continue to work to reduce emissions from hydrocarbon production. In the next 30 years, the accumulated volume of net greenhouse gas emissions in Russia should be lower than in Europe, the head of state concluded.