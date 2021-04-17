Roskosmos plans this year to study the issue of changing the human body for flights into deep space. About this agency TASS said the executive director of the state corporation for promising programs and science Alexander Bloshenko.

According to him, research works on human transformation “at the level of genetic engineering and cellular technologies”, as well as on medical effects on individual organs will be opened. In particular, it is planned to create medicines that will allow the body to cope with the effect of cosmic radiation on the nervous system. “There are already developments in the temporary change in the properties of rodent organisms: they are injected with a drug, after which the organism for some time appears“ superpowers ”, – he said.

They intend to involve the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Institute of Biomedical Problems of the Russian Academy of Sciences, the Federal Medical and Biological Agency and medical institutions of the Ministry of Health in the research. Roskosmos is ready to take the research results for implementation.

In September 2020, scientists spoke about the effect of prolonged stay in space on the structure of the brain. As a result of being in zero gravity for a certain time, the distribution of white and gray matter in the brain changes. The ventricles of the brain also enlarge, and there is more cerebrospinal fluid in them. The researchers believe that in this way the nervous system adapts and pays more attention to those areas of the brain that are responsible for controlling movements and sensing the position of different parts of the body relative to each other.

Earlier, Russian researchers, together with colleagues from Canada, uncovered the effect of space flight on the protein composition of blood. In particular, they found that the human body reacts to weightlessness as a disease, and the immune system includes all kinds of defense mechanisms.