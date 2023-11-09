Deputy head of Roscosmos Maxim Ovchinnikov died at 40 after a serious illness

Deputy General Director of the Roscosmos state corporation for economics and corporate governance Maxim Ovchinnikov died at the age of 40. This was reported on Thursday, November 9 Telegram– company channel. Before Roscosmos, Ovchinnikov worked at the Federal Antimonopoly Service, where he helped uncover conspiracies involving huge sums.

“General Director Yuri Borisov and the staff of the state corporation express their deepest condolences to the family of Maxim Alexandrovich. The bright memory of Maxim Ovchinnikov will forever remain in our hearts,” the message says.

It is clarified that the top manager died after a serious illness.

Maxim Ovchinnikov has worked at Roscosmos since 2018. He oversaw economic and financial issues, and also supported the development of corporate culture in the industry.

From 2007 to 2018, Ovchinnikov worked at the Federal Antimonopoly Service (FAS). As the former head of Roscosmos Dmitry Rogozin, under whom Ovchinnikov came to the state corporation, noted, he was released from FAS with “great reluctance, they also valued him there.”

Before joining Roscosmos, Ovchinnikov worked for three years as deputy head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service

From 2015 to 2018, Maxim Ovchinnikov worked as deputy head of the Federal Antimonopoly Service. During this time, FAS revealed about 100 violations of the terms of contracts for state defense orders (GOZ) – on the part of both customers and contractors.

In particular, in 2016, the FAS, together with the Prosecutor General’s Office, revealed that, as part of the import substitution policy when supplying equipment to defense enterprises, Russian companies purchased foreign equipment, re-labeled it and then sold it as domestic.

In 2017, the FAS discovered collusion during about 50 tenders worth hundreds of millions of rubles for the purchase of gas masks “for almost all departments” that are required to purchase them.