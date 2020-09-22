The next launch of the Russian Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with the UAE Falcon Eye 2 satellite is expected in early November, reports RIA News citing a source in the rocket and space industry.

As the interlocutor of the agency specified, the launch of the rocket from the Kourou cosmodrome in French Guiana, ordered by one of the commercial partners, is scheduled for November 3.

It is noted that the launch will be carried out subject to solving problems with the Fregat-M upper stage.

Earlier it became known about the postponement of the launch of the Soyuz-ST carrier rocket with an optical-electronic Earth observation satellite from the Kuru cosmodrome. It should be added that the launch was originally scheduled for March 6, but then it was postponed due to comments on the Fregat-M upper stage.

Meanwhile, the head of the state corporation “Roscosmos” Dmitry Rogozin said that next year the department plans to carry out about 6-7 launches from the Vostochny cosmodrome. So, for example, in 2021 the automatic station “Luna-25” should fly.