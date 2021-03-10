An agreement on cross flights on Russian Soyuz and American CrewDragons to the International Space Station is under discussion. This was reported on March 10 by the press service of the state corporation “Roscosmos”.

“Agreements with NASA on the exchange of seats in the ships have not yet been reached, although they are being discussed,” TASS cites this statement.

The state corporation stressed that such flights will become possible after the United States completes tests of new ships and confirms their safety.

IN Roscosmos They also reported that at the request of the American side, NASA astronaut Mark Vande Hai was appointed to the main crew of the Soyuz MS-18 manned spacecraft – he will replace cosmonaut Sergei Korsakov and, together with Oleg Novitsky and Peter Dubrov, will fly to the ISS.

The replacement was also made in the backup crews of the ISS-65 Expedition. Roscosmos cosmonaut Dmitry Petelin has been removed from the backup, and NASA astronaut Anne McClain will take his place.

The flight of the Russian manned spacecraft Soyuz MS-18 under the ISS program is scheduled for April 9, 2021.

Earlier, in February, the head of Roscosmos, Dmitry Rogozin, reported that for the first time in 20 years, only Russian cosmonauts would be included in the Soyuz crew. However, despite the already agreed flight program, the Russian side had to agree to change it “in confirmation of its commitment to joint agreements and the spirit of joint use of the ISS.”

On February 10, NASA was informed about the study of the possibility of obtaining additional space for its astronaut on the Russian spacecraft. This decision was due to the fact that in the event of problems in the launches of SpaceX Crew-2 and Boeing Starliner, at least one US crew member will remain on board the ISS.