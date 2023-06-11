Roscosmos: the first crew of the Russian orbital station will consist of two people

The first crews to go to the Russian Orbital Station (ROS) will consist of only two people. They told about it TASS at the Cosmonaut Training Center. Yu.A. Gagarin (TsPK is part of Roskosmos).

“The ROS crew at the initial stage will consist of two cosmonauts, which means that each crew member will have a wider set of duties and areas of responsibility than on the ISS,” the experts emphasized.

It is also specified that this will also affect the training of the astronauts themselves.

In August 2022, Roscosmos showed a mock-up of the new Russian orbital station. The deployment of the ROS will take place in two phases.

Earlier, Roscosmos reported that by 2025, the Yuri Gagarin Cosmonaut Training Center should develop a program to prepare for flights to the promising Russian orbital station. It was noted that the program will take into account the features of the ROS that distinguish it from the International Space Station.

In addition, it became known that for the first time it is planned to select cosmonauts for flights to a promising ROS in 2023-2024.