Roskosmos showed the consequences of the earthquake in the Turkish city of Iskenderun. The satellite image was posted by the corporation on February 9 in its Telegram channel.

The photo shows that after the earthquake, part of the territory was flooded in the port, the buildings collapsed, and thick smoke formed over the container warehouse caused by the fire.

At the request of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Roscosmos deployed all the forces and means of the Russian space group for remote sensing of the Earth, as well as the funds of the International Charter on Space and Major Disasters to conduct space monitoring of the territory in southeastern Turkey,” the state corporation said.

Also on February 9, Izvestia filmed a video using a copter over the city center of Kahramanmarash, which was hit by a devastating earthquake. The drone flew over an area where rescue operations are still ongoing. It can be seen that dozens of buildings are completely destroyed. Some of them did not collapse, but only tilted.

Prior to that, on February 7, Roscosmos published a satellite image of the consequences of the earthquake in Syria. The eastern part of the Anatolian Peninsula fell into the lens of the spacecraft.

Seismologists recorded an earthquake of magnitude 7.7 on the night of February 6 near the Turkish city of Gaziantep, located near the Syrian border. In the afternoon there was another earthquake of magnitude 7.6.

Both Turkey and Syria suffered serious damage from the elements. Hundreds of buildings were destroyed and damaged. Damascus noted the difficult humanitarian situation, which is further complicated by US sanctions.

According to the latest data, the total death toll in Turkey has reached 16,546 people, the number of injured has reached 66,132 people. In Syria, at least 1,347 people have died and 2,295 others have been injured.