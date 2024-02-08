Roscosmos presented on February 7 a satellite image of Cyclone Olga, which covered central Russia with snow clouds and reached its peak over the capital region in the middle of Wednesday.

“The Meteora-M satellite image shows cyclone Olga. It formed in the south of Greenland and is moving towards the Volga region,” noted the Roscosmos Telegram channel.

In the presented image you can see a thick white veil along the Moscow – Voronezh – Volgograd line. In the St. Petersburg area it is no longer so dense, but noticeable. The post added to the photo that by the weekend, up to a quarter of the monthly rainfall will fall in Moscow.

“According to experts, the height of Moscow snowdrifts can reach 58 cm. The last time this happened was in 1999,” the report clarified.

On February 6, Izvestia compiled a selection of Russian regions that are expecting record snowfalls in the coming days due to the North Atlantic cyclone Olga. In some places, the height of the snowdrifts will increase by 10 cm.

On February 7, heavy snowfall hit the capital region. The scientific director of the Hydrometeorological Center of Russia, Roman Vilfand, said that it will completely stop by 01:00 on February 8. According to forecasts, the maximum amount of precipitation will fall before 21-22 hours, that is, approximately 7-9 mm, and several millimeters will fall before midnight, totaling up to approximately 12 mm, the forecaster said.

An employee of the Phobos weather center, Mikhail Leus, suggested that the snowfall on February 7 in Moscow could break the record for the amount of daily precipitation.